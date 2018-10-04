le hörBar vom 4. Oktober 2018 | Zu Asche, zu Staub

Babylon Berlin.

Mo Kolours: For real  (Album: Inner symbols)

Martyn: Manchester  (Album: Voids)

Ital Tek: Lithic  (Album: Bodied)

Dorian Concept: Dishwater  (Album: The nature of imitation)

KUF: Nothing's wrong  (Album: Universe)

Autechre: Carefree counter  dronal  (Album: NTS Session 1)

Jlin: The abyss of doubt  (Album: Autobiography)

Aphex Twin: MT1 t29r2  (Album: Collapse EP)

Thomas Fehlmann: Loewenzahnzimmer  (Album: Los lagos)

Chris Liebing: Polished chrome (The friend pt. 1) feat. Gary Numan  (Album: Burn slow)