le hörBar vom 4. Oktober 2018 | Zu Asche, zu Staub
Babylon Berlin.
Mo Kolours: For real (Album: Inner symbols)
Martyn: Manchester (Album: Voids)
Ital Tek: Lithic (Album: Bodied)
Dorian Concept: Dishwater (Album: The nature of imitation)
KUF: Nothing's wrong (Album: Universe)
Autechre: Carefree counter dronal (Album: NTS Session 1)
Jlin: The abyss of doubt (Album: Autobiography)
Aphex Twin: MT1 t29r2 (Album: Collapse EP)
Thomas Fehlmann: Loewenzahnzimmer (Album: Los lagos)
Chris Liebing: Polished chrome (The friend pt. 1) feat. Gary Numan (Album: Burn slow)