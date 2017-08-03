le hörBar vom 3. August 2017 | 50 Summers Of Love

50 Summers Of Love | 50 (+1) Songs aus den letzten 50 (+1) Jahren.

Moderiert von Bertschy & Stritt.





Die Playlist:

1966 The Beach Boys: God Only Knows 1967 The Beatles: Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band 1968 Jimi Hendrix: All Along The Watchtower 1969 The Stooges: I Wanna Be Your Dog 1970 Black Sabbath: Paranoid 1971 Led Zeppelin: Black Dog 1972 Deep Purple: Smoke On The Water 1973 Pink Floyd: Us And Them 1974 Queen: Killer Queen 1975 Patti Smith: Gloria 1976 Rainbow: Stargazer 1977 Sex Pistols: God Save The Queen 1978 Kraftwerk: Das Model 1979 Joy Division: She's Lost Control 1980 Motörhead: Ace Of Spades 1981 Trio: Sabine 1982 Michael Jackson: Beat It 1983 Marillion: Script For A Jesters Tear 1984 Metallica: Fight Fire With Fire 1985 Kate Bush: Hounds Of Love 1986 Slayer: Raining Blood 1987 The Young Gods: Envoyé 1988 Pixies: Where Is My Mind 1989 Nirvana: Negative Creep 1990 Happy Mondays: Kinky Afro 1991 Slint: Washer 1992 Rage Against The Machine: Killing In The Name 1993 Beck: Loser 1994 Jeff Buckley: Hallelujah 1995 Oasis: Some Might Say 1996 The Prodigy: Smack My Bitch Up 1997 The Verve: Bitter Sweet Symphony 1998 Placebo: Without You I’m Nothing 1999 The Roots feat. Erikah Badu: You Got Me 2000 Eminem: The Way I Am 2001 Radiohead: Knives Out 2002 Johnny Cash: Hurt 2003 Blur: Ambulance 2004 Franz Ferdinand: Take Me Out 2005 Tocotronic: Aber Hier Leben, Nein Danke 2006 Celtic Frost: A Dying God Coming Into Human Flesh 2007 The White Stripes: Icky Thump 2008 Portishead: The Rip 2009 MGMT: Kids 2010 Gil Scott Heron: Me And The Devil 2011 PJ Harvey: The Words That Maketh Murder 2012 The Kills: The Last Goodbye 2013 Arctic Monkeys: Do I Wanna Know 2014 Brody Dalle: Don't Mess With Me 2015 Courtney Barnett: Pedestrian At Best 2016 David Bowie: Black Star 2017 Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker: Tearjerker